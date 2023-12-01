Trashon and Travon Dye, Syracuse's longest running commitments in the 2024 class, announced on Friday morning they are decommitting from Syracuse. "First off I would like to thank the Syracuse recruiting staff and coaches," Travon said on Twitter. "After a hard thought out decision I will be de-committing from Syracuse University. I want to thank orange nation and the community. My recruitment is 100% open."

Travon tweeted something similar around the same time. "I want to start by expressing my gratitude to the entire Syracuse Football recruiting staff for finding and providing me with the chance to compete at a higher level," Trashon said. Making this choice has not been simple or straightforward. However, after discussing it with my family I have made the decision to DECOMMIT from Syracuse University."

The EDGE/OLB duo from Passaic County (NJ) Technical Institute had been committed to Syracuse in March, and have since been rated Rivals three-star prospects. "Having my twin with me is a dream," Trashon said in a previous interview. "It’s something me and Travon have been dreaming about since we were kids. I believe together we are stronger so for us knowing a program believes the same is important." The announcements come on the heels of the firing of head coach Dino Babers 11 games into the 2023 season after a loss to Georgia Tech. Syracuse ultimately won its regular season finale against Wake Forest to achieve bowl eligibility. Syracuse hired Georgia defensive backs coach Fran Brown, who will have a short runway to reassess the 2024 class ahead of the early signing period.