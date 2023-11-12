Advertisement
2024 four-star G Elijah Moore signs NLI with Syracuse

Saugat Sen • The Juice Online
Staff Writer
2024 Bronx (NY) Cardinal Hayes High School guard Elijah Moore made it official on Saturday, signing an NLI with Syracuse. Moore is the second player to sign an NLI with the Orange this week, joining four-star forward Donnie Freeman.

He's ranked the 53rd recruit in his cycle, and a four-star recruit by Rivals.

“I’m really, really close with the coaching staff going from coach (Jim) Boeheim to coach Griff (Allen Griffin) and coach Gerry (McNamara)," Moore said to Rivals.com's Travis Graf when he committed. "Coach Boeheim said he really liked my game and would do anything to get me there.”

WHAT SYRACUSE IS GETTING WITH MOORE

Simply put, Moore is one of the most reliable outside shooters in the junior class and cannot be left unchecked on the permitted under any circumstances. That said, he’s evolving into something more intriguing than a specialist. The 6-foot-4 Moore is equipped with long arms and has made a significant impact on the boards on big stages this year. He’s also a little more athletic than he sometimes gets credit for being. Moore is able to play above the rim and is an instinctual playmaker. His length and quickness give him the opportunity to become a solid and versatile defender down the road, even if he isn’t quite there yet. He’s had his flashes of creative facilitation, but there’s a reason he’s most known for his scoring prowess as things stand. Moore’s length and athleticism will serve him well in Jim Boeheim’s zone. Make no mistake, however, the four-star guard was brought in to fill it up from deep, a task he’ll have no problem accomplishing.
— Rivals National Recruiting Analyst Rob Cassidy

