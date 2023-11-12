2024 Bronx (NY) Cardinal Hayes High School guard Elijah Moore made it official on Saturday, signing an NLI with Syracuse. Moore is the second player to sign an NLI with the Orange this week, joining four-star forward Donnie Freeman.

He's ranked the 53rd recruit in his cycle, and a four-star recruit by Rivals.

“I’m really, really close with the coaching staff going from coach (Jim) Boeheim to coach Griff (Allen Griffin) and coach Gerry (McNamara)," Moore said to Rivals.com's Travis Graf when he committed. "Coach Boeheim said he really liked my game and would do anything to get me there.”