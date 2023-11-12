PHNjcmlwdD4KICAoZnVuY3Rpb24odyxkLHMsbCxpKXsKICAgICAgICBpZiAo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PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh
c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j
LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj
cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg
aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
2024 four-star G Elijah Moore signs NLI with Syracuse
Saugat Sen
•
The Juice Online
Staff Writer
Saugat Sen is a graduate of Syracuse University. He is heavily involved with the sites social media presence as well as coverage of football, basketball and lacrosse teams.
2024 Bronx (NY) Cardinal Hayes High School guard Elijah Moore made it official on Saturday, signing an NLI with Syracuse. Moore is the second player to sign an NLI with the Orange this week, joining four-star forward Donnie Freeman.
He's ranked the 53rd recruit in his cycle, and a four-star recruit by Rivals.
“I’m really, really close with the coaching staff going from coach (Jim) Boeheim to coach Griff (Allen Griffin) and coach Gerry (McNamara)," Moore said to Rivals.com's Travis Graf when he committed. "Coach Boeheim said he really liked my game and would do anything to get me there.”
PGlmcmFtZSBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vb3Blbi5zcG90aWZ5LmNvbS9lbWJlZC9l
cGlzb2RlLzMzMEU3N3NodzQ0VnByQ013SzFzazkiIHdpZHRoPSIxMDAlIiBo
ZWlnaHQ9IjIzMiIgZnJhbWVCb3JkZXI9IjAiIGFsbG93ZnVsbHNjcmVlbj0i
IiBhbGxvdz0iYXV0b3BsYXk7IGNsaXBib2FyZC13cml0ZTsgZW5jcnlwdGVk
LW1lZGlhOyBmdWxsc2NyZWVuOyBwaWN0dXJlLWluLXBpY3R1cmUiPjwvaWZy
YW1lPgo8YnI+Cgo=
WHAT SYRACUSE IS GETTING WITH MOORE
Simply put, Moore is one of the most reliable outside shooters in the junior class and cannot be left unchecked on the permitted under any circumstances. That said, he’s evolving into something more intriguing than a specialist. The 6-foot-4 Moore is equipped with long arms and has made a significant impact on the boards on big stages this year. He’s also a little more athletic than he sometimes gets credit for being. Moore is able to play above the rim and is an instinctual playmaker. His length and quickness give him the opportunity to become a solid and versatile defender down the road, even if he isn’t quite there yet. He’s had his flashes of creative facilitation, but there’s a reason he’s most known for his scoring prowess as things stand. Moore’s length and athleticism will serve him well in Jim Boeheim’s zone. Make no mistake, however, the four-star guard was brought in to fill it up from deep, a task he’ll have no problem accomplishing.
— Rivals National Recruiting Analyst Rob Cassidy
----
Chat about this story and all things Syracuse and Syracuse recruiting on our premium message board, Cuse Classified!
Follow us on Twitter @TheJuiceOnline, like us on Facebook, follow us on Instagram @SUJuiceOnline and listen to our podcast.
Tips/questions/concerns? E-mail Recruiting Analyst Charles Kang here.
Not a subscriber to The Juice Online? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.