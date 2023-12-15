Gonzaga (DC) High defensive lineman David McMorris decommitted from Syracuse on Friday, he announced on social media.

The 6-foot-2, 255-pound prospect selected the Orange in June from an offer sheet of over two dozen schools including West Virginia, Wake Forest, Virginia Tech, Pittsburgh, and Boston College. He is rated a Rivals three-star recruit.

"Firstly I want to thank the Syracuse staff for recruiting me and all the love that they showed me through this process," McMorris said in a tweet. "However, I have decided that it is in my best interest to decommit from Syracuse University."

"I think of my self as a fast and twitchy defensive lineman but at the same time I have a lot of power and heavy hands," McMorris said to The Juice Online in a previous interview. "Also I think of myself to be a versatile lineman where I believe in my abilities to play anywhere on the defensive line."