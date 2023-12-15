Advertisement
2024 lineman David McMorris decommits from Syracuse

Saugat Sen • The Juice Online
Staff Writer
Saugat Sen is a graduate of Syracuse University. He is heavily involved with the sites social media presence as well as coverage of football, basketball and lacrosse teams.

Gonzaga (DC) High defensive lineman David McMorris decommitted from Syracuse on Friday, he announced on social media.

The 6-foot-2, 255-pound prospect selected the Orange in June from an offer sheet of over two dozen schools including West Virginia, Wake Forest, Virginia Tech, Pittsburgh, and Boston College. He is rated a Rivals three-star recruit.

"Firstly I want to thank the Syracuse staff for recruiting me and all the love that they showed me through this process," McMorris said in a tweet. "However, I have decided that it is in my best interest to decommit from Syracuse University."

"I think of my self as a fast and twitchy defensive lineman but at the same time I have a lot of power and heavy hands," McMorris said to The Juice Online in a previous interview. "Also I think of myself to be a versatile lineman where I believe in my abilities to play anywhere on the defensive line."

