2024 offensive lineman Vito Shevchenko has committed to Syracuse, he announced on social media.

The Clearwater (FL) Academy prospect held offers from Florida International, Florida Atlantic and Maryland as a class of 2025 prospect.

Shevchenko's top reason for committing to the Orange started with Fran Brown.

"The coaching staff," he said to The Juice Online. "I knew after talking and meeting with the coach that’s where I wanted to play."

Shevchenko originally hails from Canada, and is fully aware of the pipeline between the Great White North and Central New York.

In recent years, another Canadian offensive lineman, Matthew Bergeron, became an All-ACC performer with the Orange and catapulted himself into a second round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft with the Atlanta Falcons.

"It means a lot," Shevchenko said. "With me coming from Canada it gives me someone to look up to and I’m glad he has gone down the right path."

That path will start at SU this fall.

"It shows that Syracuse has the potential to develop me into an NFL player," Shevchenko said, "which has been my dream from the start."