2024 RB Darrion Dupree talks early offers
Those who have followed Darrion Dupree on the football field, camp scene and 7on-7 for the past year know that he has a chance to be a special talent. He has a solid frame, great body control, can run and has a dynamic skill-set. Although listed as a running back, it is his dynamic skill-set that will also make him a candidate to be recruited as a defensive back as well.
Following a recent standout 7-on-7 performance, Dupree discussed his first two offers and who he would like to hear from as his recruitment progresses.
IN HIS OWN WORDS...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news