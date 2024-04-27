2024 RB/ATH Jordan Montanez committed to Syracuse on Saturday, he announced on social media.

He selected the Orange as a PWO over an offer from Massachusetts, citing a strong connection to SU's new coaching staff led by Fran Brown.

“I see what kind of program Coach Brown is building,” Montanez said. “I want to be a part of it. Coach Brown is strong in his faith and encourages others to do so which is in alignment with my beliefs.”

Another top factor for Monantez was the education.

"The main perk in going to Syracuse is getting a world class education which Coach Brown also pushes his athletes to get good grades," Montanez said. "I believe in the DART mentality and I want to be developed into a better player by the best."

Other things came into alignment for Montanez.

Though he plays at Sugar Land (TX) Fort Bend Christian, his family is originally from New York.

"It'll be like I'm coming home," Montanez said. "Going to Syracuse is not just about playing football for me but continuing my family legacy as I've had family play at Syracuse."

Montanez made his decision after getting a closer look at Syracuse earlier in the month on an unofficial visit. He got to tour the facilities, get to know the coaches better and see campus.

"I was very impressed with the academics, football staff, facilities, and how locked in the team was at practice," Montanez said in a previous interview. "I feel that I can be developed both on the field and off."