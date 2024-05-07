2025 ATH Amari Colon committed to Syracuse on Tuesday, he announced on social media.

Colon said one of the major reasons he committed was his recent visit and time spent with head coach Fran Brown.

"When I met Coach Brown at the Syracuse women's softball game this past Saturday, he made me feel very confident that they would do what’s best for me and my future," Colon said to The Juice Online. "I think it’s because of how genuine the coaching staff is and how confident they are in their new recruits."

Colon played at Rochester (NY) James Monroe High, and appeared defensive back and wide receiver. He recently reclassified to the class of 2025 and will play a prep year at Trinity-Pawling before enrolling at Syracuse.

He was recruited on the defensive side of the ball.

"I’ve always been more of an offensive guy," Colon said. "But I’ve played both sides my whole career so i’m confident my abilities on offense will translate in the next level."

He was offered on Tuesday, and committed the same day. Colon also held offers from Central Connecticut and Eastern Illinois.

The Rivals three-star prospect is the 19th member of SU's 2025 class, which is currently ranked sixth in the country.

Ultimately, location also played a factor for him.

"It’s a Power 5 school near home," Colon said. "Who wouldn’t want that?"