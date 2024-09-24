Advertisement
Syracuse Orange v. Stanford Cardinal Prediction & Preview (9/20)
Syracuse hosts Stanford with a 3-0 start on the line.
• Jim Stechschulte
2027 DL James Pace calls Syracuse offer 'a blessing'
2027 defensive lineman James Pace picked up an offer from Syracuse.
• Charles Kang
2027 QB Jameson Tingle 'thoroughly enjoyed' Syracuse visit
2027 QB Jameson Tingle, a three-sport star, visited Syracuse.
• Charles Kang
2027 DB Tyric Powell talks 'great' Syracuse offer
2027 defensive back Tyric Powell reacts to his Syracuse offer.
• Charles Kang
2027 WR Myles McAfee reacts to 'awesome' Syracuse offer
2027 wide receiver Myles McAfee reacts to his Syracuse offer.
• Charles Kang
2025 ATH Calvin Kulik talks Syracuse: 'I want to be a part of it'
