Syracuse Orange v. Stanford Cardinal Prediction & Preview (9/20)

Syracuse Orange v. Stanford Cardinal Prediction & Preview (9/20)

Syracuse hosts Stanford with a 3-0 start on the line.

 • Jim Stechschulte
2027 DL James Pace calls Syracuse offer 'a blessing'

2027 DL James Pace calls Syracuse offer 'a blessing'

2027 defensive lineman James Pace picked up an offer from Syracuse.

 • Charles Kang
2027 QB Jameson Tingle 'thoroughly enjoyed' Syracuse visit

2027 QB Jameson Tingle 'thoroughly enjoyed' Syracuse visit

2027 QB Jameson Tingle, a three-sport star, visited Syracuse.

 • Charles Kang
2027 DB Tyric Powell talks 'great' Syracuse offer

2027 DB Tyric Powell talks 'great' Syracuse offer

2027 defensive back Tyric Powell reacts to his Syracuse offer.

 • Charles Kang
2027 WR Myles McAfee reacts to 'awesome' Syracuse offer

2027 WR Myles McAfee reacts to 'awesome' Syracuse offer

2027 wide receiver Myles McAfee reacts to his Syracuse offer.

 • Charles Kang

Published Sep 24, 2024
2025 ATH Calvin Kulik talks Syracuse: 'I want to be a part of it'
circle avatar
Charles Kang  •  The Juice Online
Recruiting Analyst
Twitter
@RivalsCuseCK
