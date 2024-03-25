2025 ATH Jaylan Pray commits to Syracuse
2025 ATH Jaylan Pray has committed to Syracuse, he announced on social media.
Pray, who plays for Brunswick in Greenwich, CT, plays both sides of the line, and selected the Orange over an offer from Boston College.
He was part of a large contingent of visitors over the weekend, and the fourth to commit in the past few days, joining offensive lineman Byron Washington and defensive backs Jordan Gibbs and Marcus Upton.
