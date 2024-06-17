2025 ATH Rayshon Andrews committed to Syracuse on Monday, he announced on social media.

His offer sheet included Boston College, Akron and Bowling Green, among others. His commitment followed an official visit to Syracuse over the weekend.

The Rivals three star prospect plays both defensive back and wide receiver at Avon (CT) Old Farms.

"I want to thank God for allowing me to play the sport I love and giving me the gifts to do so," Andrews wrote in the post. "I am more than blessed to announce my commitment to Syracuse University."

He is the 23rd commitment in the 2025 class for Syracuse, which is currently ranked 14th in the country.