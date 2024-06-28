Montreal (PQ) Vanier College ATH Nathan Nyandoro committed to Syracuse, he announced on social media.

Nyandoro took an official visit to Syracuse earlier in the month and got to see campus, meet the coaches and tour the facilities, and liked what he saw.

"Had a real great time," Nyandoro previously said to The Juice Online. "Best part would be the meals with all the coaches and players because I get a chance to get a feel for the community."

Nyandoro plays both tight end and defensive lineman, and will enter SU on the defensive side of the ball.

He selected Syracuse over offers from Oregon State, Akron and Boston College.

Nyandoro also respects the tradition Syracuse has had with developing Canadian players, including NFL offensive lineman Matt Bergeron.

"Hearing about another great Canadian player like Matt Bergeron who went from Syracuse to the NFL really is an inspiration to myself and many other Canadian athletes that dream of one day playing professional football," Nyandoro said. "It feels great to have the opportunity to play with such talented athletes."