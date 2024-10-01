2025 DL Nissi Ogbebor on commitment: 'Syracuse treated me like a 5-star'
2025 DL Nissi Ogbebor has been overlooked for some time.
The 6-foot-6, 300-pound athlete from Manotick (ON) St. Mark plays in an under recruited area in Canada, and has been waiting for an opportunity for a school to give him a chance.
Enter Syracuse, who offered Ogbebor earlier in the week. Ogbebor wasted no time, committing to the Orange on Tuesday evening. It is Syracuse's 30th commitment in the 2025 class.
"I chose Syracuse because unlike other schools, they didn't ignore me because I am a Canadian athlete," Ogbebor said to The Juice Online. "They treated me the same as a 5-star player. They saw the potential in me that other schools didn't."
Ogbebor visited Central New York in September for the Orange's matchup against No. 23 Georgia Tech. The Orange won, marking the first win for Fran Brown over a ranked opponent, and the first time SU had accomplished that feat since 2022.
Ogbebor was not only impressed with the style of play, but also how comfortable he felt.
"There is a very familiar atmosphere with the football culture there," Ogbebor said, "which if it isn't should be key to anyone's decision."
He becomes one of the latest Canadian prospects to commit to Syracuse, continuing a pipeline that has produced players like Matt Bergeron, who now plays for the NFL's Atlanta Falcons.
"I feel that me being one of the few people to go to a Division 1 school, even though I'm from Canada and the play style is not as competitive as the States, it shows to other Canadian athletes that If they put in the work to do it, they can do it as well," Ogbebor said. "And I hope this removes the factor of Canada not having the same physicality as the United States."
Ogbebor says that Syracuse is getting someone who is violent and enjoyed a dominant style of defense.
"Without violating the penalties, I try my absolute best to dominate over another person while trying to keep that friendly nature," Ogbebor said.
