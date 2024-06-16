Gillians cited his relationship with the coaching staff, and specifically head Coach Fran Brown and EDGE coach Nick Williams as big factors in his commitment.

The Rochester (NY) Aquinas three-star prospect took an official visit to Syracuse on the weekend of June 7, and that was the final push he needed. He selected SU over offers from Michigan State, Pittsburgh and Boston College, among others.





"Coach Fran just kept it so real and I fell in love with coach Nick's coaching style right away," Gillians said to The Juice Online. "He also showed me the players he’s developed and a lot of them have had successful college careers and some good NFL careers. I’m trying to make it to the league."

Aside from playing in nearby Rochester, Gillians current head coach at Aquinas, Maurice Jackson, starred at Syracuse in the early 2000s.

Gillians prides himself on being able to get after the quarterback and disrupt the offense.

"I’m an EDGE player that can put his hand in the grass," Gillians said in a previous interview. "(I can) play every down as well being able to be in a two-point stance and get after the QB with the ability to drop into coverage."