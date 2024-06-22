Just days after decommitting from Maryland, 2025 offensive lineman Kahlil Stewart pledged to the Orange, he announced on social media.

The Philadelphia (PA) St. Joseph's prospect selected Syracuse over offers from Boston College, Kentucky and Penn State, among others.

He had originally committed to Maryland in February, and is rated a three-star prospect by Rivals and the No. 30 recruit in the state.

Stewart is now the 24th commitment in the 2025 class for SU.