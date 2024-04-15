2025 OL Kardiear Shepherd commits to Syracuse
2025 offensive lineman Kardiear Shepherd has committed to Syracuse, he announced on social media.
He selected the Orange over an offer from Buffalo. Shepherd was on the Syracuse campus recently on an unofficial visit for spring practice.
That proved to be what he needed to pledge to the Orange.
"The coaches and the environment," Shepard said to The Juice Online when asked why he committed. "They are genuine and the intensity in practice is great."
The Rivals three-star prospect plays at nearby Cicero-North (NY) Syracuse.
Staying near home for college also played a factor in his commitment.
Said Shepard: "It feels good knowing everything around me."
