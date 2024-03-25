2025 QB Luke Carney commits to Syracuse
2025 quarterback Luke Carney committed to Syracuse on Monday afternoon, he announced on social media.
Carney selected Syracuse over a sheet of over two dozen offers, including Arizona, Arkansas, Boston College, California, Louisville, Minnesota, and Georgia Tech.
Carney was on the Syracuse campus over the weekend, and said to The Juice Online that the visit went 'great.'
The four-star Texas prospect threw for 3,723 yards and 38 touchdowns in the 2023 season as the Chargers finished 13-1.
