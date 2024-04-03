Syracuse received a commitment from Roanoke (VA) William Fleming running back Malachi Coleman on Wednesday evening, he announced on social media.

"To all the colleges that believed in my ability and extended an offer, I am very grateful and humbled," Coleman said in his post. "Now with that said, I am now an Orangeman. Thank you to all the coaches at Syracuse University for believing in my ability."

He selected the Orange over offers from Colgate, Air Force, Old Dominion, Dartmouth and Bucknell, among others.

Coleman is a two-sport star, also competing in track and field. He runs sprints and hurdles, and recorded a 6.24 in the 55M dash.

He is the 12th commitment in the 2025 class for Syracuse.