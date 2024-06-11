2025 tight end Wyatt Bowman committed to Syracuse on Tuesday. The story was first reported by 247 Sports.

Bowman was previously committed to North Carolina as a lacrosse recruit, but will instead play football with the Orange.

The North Bethesda (MD) Georgetown Prep athlete received an offer from Syracuse in April, and selected the Orange over offers from Massachusetts, Delaware and Towson.

He is the 21st commitment in the 2025 class for Syracuse.