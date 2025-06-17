2026 ATH Zikhere Leaks commits to Syracuse: 'I love this city'

Coming off an official visit to Syracuse over the weekend, 2026 ATH Zikhere Leaks announced his commitment to the Orange on social media on Tuesday.

There were several key reasons why Leaks decided to commit to SU.

"The relationships and bonding I have built since my spring practice at Syracuse," Leaks said. "I spoke to coach Fran about my commitment, and he's very excited and proud that I'm going to be a part of the Orange family."

The official visit sealed the commitment for the Harrisburg (PA) Susquehanna Township prospect, who committed to Syracuse over offers from Akron and Stony Brook, among others.

"The biggest part of the trip was how they talked about what Cuse was about," Leaks said. "The academics, facilities, the people, (were) amazing."

Leaks is looking forward to joining SU in the fall, and has a simple message for Syracuse fans.

"I love this city," Leaks said. "I love the people and I love Syracuse."

He enters Syracuse as an athlete that can play wide receiver and defensive back.

"As a WR, I'm a deep threat," Leaks said in a previous interview. "I love tearing DBs apart all over the field. As a DB, "I'm a man-DB. I love pressing but I can also play zone."