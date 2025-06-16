2026 DT Kordae Houston commits to Syracuse: ‘I felt like it was time'

Syracuse landed a commitment from Dallas (TX) South Oak Cliff defensive lineman Kordae Houston, he announced on social media on Monday evening.

He picked Syracuse over more than a dozen offers, including Texas A&M, UNLV, LSU and California.

"I just felt like it was time,” Houston said to The Juice Online. "Now I can get back to work for my senior year.”

Houston pulled the trigger after coming off an official visit with the Orange. The visit played a big factor in him selecting SU after he spent a lot of time with defensive coordinator Elijah Robinson and EDGE coach Nick Williams.

"Coach Nick and Coach E, we had great conversations about the defensive system, how they develop players on and off the field, and what they see in me as a fit for the program,” Houston said. "We also talked about academics and how Syracuse supports student-athletes.”

Houston had a long list of highlights from his trip.

"Seeing the campus, meeting the coaches, and being around the players gave me a real feel for the culture,” Houston said. "It made me take Syracuse even more seriously as a place where I could see myself growing both as a player and a person.”

He says Syracuse is getting a versatile athlete who has high upside.

‘I can play anywhere along the line,” Houston said. "I’m willing to step in wherever the team needs me, and I believe I can make a significant impact on the program."