2026 OLB/EDGE Izayia Williams committed to Syracuse on Monday, he announced on social media.

The Florida product committed to SU over offers from Louisville, Iowa State, and South Florida, among others.

Williams unofficially visited Syracuse over the weekend for its spring practice.

The Tavares (FL) High product is the second commitment in the class of 2026 for the Orange, joining fellow Sunshine State ATH Demetres Samuel in the class, which is now ranked ninth according to Rivals.