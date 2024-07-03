Advertisement
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Jul 3, 2024
2027 OL Oluwasemilore Olubobola 'insanely grateful' for Syracuse offer
circle avatar
Charles Kang  •  The Juice Online
Recruiting Analyst
Twitter
@RivalsCuseCK
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Syracuse
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
recruiting
2025Team Rankings
recruiting Team Rankings