2027 RB Luke Gialanella hearing from Syracuse: 'It's pretty awesome'

June 15 was a special day for Sparta (NJ) Pope John XXIII RB Luke Gialanella. As a 2027, the contact period had just opened, and one of the first schools to reach out was Syracuse. On top of getting a social media graphic, he also got followed by Syracuse coaches Emmanuel Marc and Nunzio Campanile. "It was pretty awesome," Gialanella said to The Juice Online. "I'm excited to stay in touch with these guys and hopefully down the road am able to be a part of Orange." Gialanella appreciates that Syracuse, under Fran Brown, has placed an emphasis on recruiting New Jersey. His high school teammate at Pope John is currently at Syracuse.

"Coach Fran and all of his staff has done an amazing job recruiting New Jersey," Gialanella said. "I got to witness it first hand with my former teammate Tylik Hill committing to the Orange." He's also been on the SU campus before, first seeing it in 2023 before Brown became head coach. "After visiting campus, I have a positive viewpoint on the program," Gialanella said. "I believe Syracuse is most definitely on the rise." In 13 games in 2024, Gialanella rushed 82 times for 470 yards and seven scores. He describes himself as an old fashioned running back, and is looking to take on more of a featured role this upcoming season. "I like to put my head down and push for those extra yards in piles," Gialanella said. "I am also the type of back that is able to make a man miss in open field."