2028 QB Brycen Marbrey snags first P4 offer after Syracuse camp

The state of Florida is as fertile a recruiting ground as there is in college football, but it's not quite known for elite quarterback production.
That narrative has shifted some in recent cycles, but the class of 2028 has a chance to take it to a new level. While a couple of rising-sophomore passers are already national names, there is another group taking a step in that direction in the Sunshine State.
Among the newer names to know is Brycen Marbrey, formerly of Lake Mary (Fla.) High School, where he sat behind four-star Notre Dame commitment Noah Grubbs to kick off his prep career. Now he is at Winter Park (Fla.) Lake Howell and the expectation is for the emerging passer to compete for QB1 there.
Before that point, though, college programs continue to be impressed with Marbrey's throwing ability. He added his initial offers from Appalachian State and Toledo after those staffs saw him spin it in person.
It hit another level this week when Syracuse did the same after a standout camp performance.
"I went to camp…had some good throws and at the end of camp Coach Nunzio (Campanile) and Coach Cap (Tommy Caporale) talked to me and made me an offer," Marbrey told Rivals. "I was super excited. It is very exciting. I am very blessed to receive an offer to a school like Syracuse and it feels good knowing a school of that caliber has that kind of belief in you.
"They are the first P4 school to offer me so that definitely means a lot."
CLASS OF 2026 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State
CLASS OF 2027 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State
TRANSFER PORTAL: Full coverage | Player ranking | Team ranking | Transfer search | Transfer Tracker
RIVALS CAMP SERIES: Rivals Five-Star heading back to Indy | Rivals Five-Star roster | Schedule/info
Marbrey's performance drew attention from several SU coaches. Even head coach Fran Brown made an impression on the young QB earlier in the evening.
"I saw him, awesome head coach," he said. "Very organized and a great vocal leader."
The two sides will look to soon reconnect as a return trip to Central New York is being discussed. Marbrey's first impression of the ACC program went well beyond the field, too.
"It was a very nice place," he said. "I look forward to being back up to see more than the facilities. But the atmosphere was awesome."
SU is likely to play a role in this recruitment all the way through.
"Definitely," he said. "I received great hospitality and great coaching while I was there. Even Coach Cap spending time with my mom after camp meant a lot. I love coach Nunzio’s coaching style as well.
"And it’s a great school. A favorite so far."
Marbrey will next work at Rutgers on Sunday and Purdue on Wednesday before returning to the Sunshine State.