2028 QB Brycen Marbrey snags first P4 offer after Syracuse camp

The state of Florida is as fertile a recruiting ground as there is in college football, but it's not quite known for elite quarterback production.

That narrative has shifted some in recent cycles, but the class of 2028 has a chance to take it to a new level. While a couple of rising-sophomore passers are already national names, there is another group taking a step in that direction in the Sunshine State.

Among the newer names to know is Brycen Marbrey, formerly of Lake Mary (Fla.) High School, where he sat behind four-star Notre Dame commitment Noah Grubbs to kick off his prep career. Now he is at Winter Park (Fla.) Lake Howell and the expectation is for the emerging passer to compete for QB1 there.

Before that point, though, college programs continue to be impressed with Marbrey's throwing ability. He added his initial offers from Appalachian State and Toledo after those staffs saw him spin it in person.

It hit another level this week when Syracuse did the same after a standout camp performance.

"I went to camp…had some good throws and at the end of camp Coach Nunzio (Campanile) and Coach Cap (Tommy Caporale) talked to me and made me an offer," Marbrey told Rivals. "I was super excited. It is very exciting. I am very blessed to receive an offer to a school like Syracuse and it feels good knowing a school of that caliber has that kind of belief in you.

"They are the first P4 school to offer me so that definitely means a lot."