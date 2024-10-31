Advertisement
Syracuse Recruiting Roundup: 10/28/24
We speak with five recruits who will visit Syracuse in November for game days.
• Charles Kang
2028 DL Jayden Beckley says Syracuse is in his 'top list of schools'
2028 ATH Jayden Beckley discusses his Syracuse offer.
• Charles Kang
2026 ATH Javonte Williams talks Syracuse recruitment: 'I like what I see'
2026 ATH Javonte Williams is hearing from Syracuse.
• Charles Kang
7 takeaways from Syracuse's 101-73 win over Clarion
Syracuse played the first of their two exhibition games running up to the start of the 2024-2025 season.
• Jim Stechschulte
2028 ATH Nate Caesar 'looking forward' to Nov. 23 Syracuse visit
2028 ATH Nate Caesar will get a closer look at Syracuse.
• Charles Kang
2029 DB James Allen reacts to Syracuse offer: 'It feels unreal'
