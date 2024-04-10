3 observations from Syracuse Football's 4/9 practice
Syracuse football has just passed the halfway point of spring practices.
Here are a few takeaways from Tuesday's practice and media availability.
Standards and accountability
The "standard" was something that EDGE coach Nick Williams and head coach Fran Brown emphasized during their media availability.
Brown mentioned that today was the first day of practice where they were able to get through all the plays he wanted to cover. This is undoubtedly a step in the right direction, demonstrating that players are starting to acclimate to his scheme and the overall practice structure.
"I don’t care about what you used to do at all," Brown said. "That doesn’t concern me. What concerns me is what we're doing now, and you're not upholding the standard."
The sentiment aligned with accountability.
During practices, Brown and the other coaches emphasized both, and it was palpable during 1-on-1 drills between the WRs and CBs.
WR room thins
Wide receivers Jackson Meeks and Oronde Gadsden did not participate in practice.
Gadsden is still recovering from a Lisfranc procedure, while Meeks will miss the remainder of spring ball after suffering a hairline fracture in his left foot.
Meeks had emerged during spring practice as a potential No. 2 option behind Gadsden.
With the duo out, Zeed Hayes and Ta’Ron Haile got extra reps.
Haile looked comfortable in 1-on-1s, and as a freshman, it seems he has the tools to be a legitimate option in the future.
Nick Williams talks coaching philosophy
Williams has a unique approach to coaching, recognizing that each player is different and learns differently.
"You want to go off of who they are," Williams said. "You don’t want to ask them to do things they aren’t capable of doing."
Williams added he wants to emphasize his players' strengths while also addressing their weaknesses so they can improve. Recognizing that no two players are alike is a key aspect of coaching because it fosters a stronger coach-player relationship to make this style work.
“I try to spend time with my guys, collectively and individually," Williams said.
----
