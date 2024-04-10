The "standard" was something that EDGE coach Nick Williams and head coach Fran Brown emphasized during their media availability.

Brown mentioned that today was the first day of practice where they were able to get through all the plays he wanted to cover. This is undoubtedly a step in the right direction, demonstrating that players are starting to acclimate to his scheme and the overall practice structure.

"I don’t care about what you used to do at all," Brown said. "That doesn’t concern me. What concerns me is what we're doing now, and you're not upholding the standard."

The sentiment aligned with accountability.

During practices, Brown and the other coaches emphasized both, and it was palpable during 1-on-1 drills between the WRs and CBs.