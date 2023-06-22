With games against Georgetown (away) and Cornell (home) still to be officially announced as this story was published, the 11 Syracuse basketball out-of-conference games are now set.

Still, the bracket has yet to be released for the Maui Invitational (Nov. 20-22), and the date and SEC opponent have to be announced for the inaugural ACC-SEC Challenge series.

The 20 game ACC schedule dates are expected to be known just before or after Labor Day, don't be surprised to see a league road contest set for December 2 amidst the non-conference games.

Here are three takeaways from the non-ACC portion of the 2023-24 schedule:



