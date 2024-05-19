3 takeaways from Syracuse's 10-8 NCAA Tournament loss against Denver
Towson, Md. - Syracuse (12-6) saw its exciting 2024 season come to an abrupt end Sunday afternoon in the NCAA quarterfinal round at Johnny Unitas Stadium, as Denver held on to defeat the Orange 10-8, limiting SU to a season-low goal total and controlling the pace of play throughout the contest.
Despite the defeat, which ended Syracuse's bid to return to the Final Four for the first time since 2013, the season marked another step in the rebuilding project Gary Gait inherited in 2022 going from just four victories, to a winning season last year, and then to this season's NCAA bid as a number-four seed.
Here are three takeaways from the season-ending loss:
Too many missed opportunities plague the Orange.
In a battle of faceoff specialists between SU's Mason Kohn and Johnny Mullen, and the Pioneers Alec Stathakis, DU only won two more faceoffs (12-10) so it wasn't a matter of not enough possessions for SU on the afternoon, the trouble was inefficiency.
Denver packed in its defense in front of the cage, daring SU attackman Joey Spallina to find open teammates from his spot behind the net, and that strategy worked. Spallina was held without a point, and narrowly missed a goal that would have made it a one score game late when his shot hit the crossbar with under 2:00 to play.
Of Syracuse's 36 total shots, only half were on goal. Michael Leo led SU with three goals.
Denver's pesky and methodical play tired out the SU defense.
The Pioneers pace kept the ball away from Syracuse for long stretches. The Orange went over 9:00 without scoring in the second half, and by constantly back-checking the SU midfielders, Denver forced SU into 13 turnovers, several at critical junctures in the fourth quarter.
Syracuse also had some bad luck on the day in relation to video reviews of two goals by the officials. One shot just went over the goal line as Will Mark made a futile attempt to stab the ball, and another was released just prior to a shot clock violation.
A young team returns in 2025 eyeing another NCAA run.
After 4-10 and 8-7 seasons in his first two years guiding the program, Gary Gait talked confidently afterwards about the team taking the next step next season, that is advancing to championship weekend.
"I want to thank all the seniors and fifth year players, what a season they had," Gait said. "We welcome a lot of young talent back next year, along with some recruits. We'll continue to work hard, and we'll continue to build the program back to where we expect it to be."
----
Chat about this story and all things Syracuse and Syracuse recruiting on our premium message board, Cuse Classified!
Follow us on Twitter @TheJuiceOnline, like us on Facebook, follow us on Instagram @SUJuiceOnline and listen to our podcast.
Tips/questions/concerns? E-mail Recruiting Analyst Charles Kang here.
Not a subscriber to The Juice Online? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.