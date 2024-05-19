Towson, Md. - Syracuse (12-6) saw its exciting 2024 season come to an abrupt end Sunday afternoon in the NCAA quarterfinal round at Johnny Unitas Stadium, as Denver held on to defeat the Orange 10-8, limiting SU to a season-low goal total and controlling the pace of play throughout the contest. Despite the defeat, which ended Syracuse's bid to return to the Final Four for the first time since 2013, the season marked another step in the rebuilding project Gary Gait inherited in 2022 going from just four victories, to a winning season last year, and then to this season's NCAA bid as a number-four seed. Here are three takeaways from the season-ending loss:

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGlmcmFtZSBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vb3Blbi5zcG90aWZ5LmNvbS9lbWJlZC9l cGlzb2RlLzdKN2s1YVFTUVJoUUpPc0o4ckdWcmoiIHdpZHRoPSIxMDAlIiBo ZWlnaHQ9IjIzMiIgZnJhbWVCb3JkZXI9IjAiIGFsbG93ZnVsbHNjcmVlbj0i IiBhbGxvdz0iYXV0b3BsYXk7IGNsaXBib2FyZC13cml0ZTsgZW5jcnlwdGVk LW1lZGlhOyBmdWxsc2NyZWVuOyBwaWN0dXJlLWluLXBpY3R1cmUiPjwvaWZy YW1lPgo8YnI+Cgo=

Advertisement

Too many missed opportunities plague the Orange.

In a battle of faceoff specialists between SU's Mason Kohn and Johnny Mullen, and the Pioneers Alec Stathakis, DU only won two more faceoffs (12-10) so it wasn't a matter of not enough possessions for SU on the afternoon, the trouble was inefficiency. Denver packed in its defense in front of the cage, daring SU attackman Joey Spallina to find open teammates from his spot behind the net, and that strategy worked. Spallina was held without a point, and narrowly missed a goal that would have made it a one score game late when his shot hit the crossbar with under 2:00 to play. Of Syracuse's 36 total shots, only half were on goal. Michael Leo led SU with three goals.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLWluc3RhZ3JhbSc+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J2NlbnRlcl9pbnN0YWdyYW0n PjxpZnJhbWUgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3d3dy5pbnN0YWdyYW0uY29tL3JlZWwv QzdLZUZHVUpnLVAvZW1iZWQvY2FwdGlvbmVkIiBzY3JvbGxpbmc9Im5vIiBz dHlsZT0iYm9yZGVyOiAxcHggc29saWQgbGlnaHRncmF5OyBvdmVyZmxvdzog aGlkZGVuOyB3aWR0aDogMTAwJTsgYXNwZWN0LXJhdGlvOiA0NTYgLyA5NjY7 Ij48L2lmcmFtZT48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Denver's pesky and methodical play tired out the SU defense.

The Pioneers pace kept the ball away from Syracuse for long stretches. The Orange went over 9:00 without scoring in the second half, and by constantly back-checking the SU midfielders, Denver forced SU into 13 turnovers, several at critical junctures in the fourth quarter. Syracuse also had some bad luck on the day in relation to video reviews of two goals by the officials. One shot just went over the goal line as Will Mark made a futile attempt to stab the ball, and another was released just prior to a shot clock violation.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLWluc3RhZ3JhbSc+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J2NlbnRlcl9pbnN0YWdyYW0n PjxpZnJhbWUgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3d3dy5pbnN0YWdyYW0uY29tL3JlZWwv QzdLZkxXX0oyV2svZW1iZWQvY2FwdGlvbmVkIiBzY3JvbGxpbmc9Im5vIiBz dHlsZT0iYm9yZGVyOiAxcHggc29saWQgbGlnaHRncmF5OyBvdmVyZmxvdzog aGlkZGVuOyB3aWR0aDogMTAwJTsgYXNwZWN0LXJhdGlvOiA0NTYgLyA5NjY7 Ij48L2lmcmFtZT48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

A young team returns in 2025 eyeing another NCAA run.

After 4-10 and 8-7 seasons in his first two years guiding the program, Gary Gait talked confidently afterwards about the team taking the next step next season, that is advancing to championship weekend. "I want to thank all the seniors and fifth year players, what a season they had," Gait said. "We welcome a lot of young talent back next year, along with some recruits. We'll continue to work hard, and we'll continue to build the program back to where we expect it to be."