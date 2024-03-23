Syracuse won its fifth straight game, defeating Hobart on the road on Saturday. Here are the key takeaways from the game.

It's always sunny in New York

Syracuse head coach Gary Gait said that his Orange team enjoyed the "beautiful weather" Central New York in March had to offer. SU and Hobart matched up in Geneva, about an hour drive east of the friendly confines and controlled climate of the JMA Wireless Dome. A winter weather patterned had dropped half a foot of snow on the ground, and it stymied play, at least in the first half. The two teams played mostly to a draw before intermission, with SU scoring with 20 seconds to go in the second period to take a 6-5 lead.

Syracuse's second half surge

It was a different story out of the break. The Orange would pile on four unanswered goals, capped by Joey Spallina's feed to Luke Rhoa with 7:59 to go in the third that put the Orange up 10-5. After Hobart stayed close with a pair of goals, Syracuse shut out the Statesmen in the fourth quarter, and Jake Steven's goal with 5:51 to go gave the Orange a 13-7 lead, and put the game out of reach. As has been the case all season, the Orange defense keyed the offense, generating 13 turnovers in the second half. The Orange also won 8 of 11 at the faceoff X to give Spallina and the offense more opportunities.

Trophy stays with Syracuse

Saturday's matchup marked the 109th time the Orange and and Statesmen had met, marking one of the longest running rivalries in college lacrosse. The two play for the Kraus-Simmons Trophy, named after legendary coaches Babe Kraus (Hobart) and Roy Simmons Jr. (Syracuse). Syracuse had won the last nine times the trophy has been up for play, and now the streak has reached 10 games. Syracuse now owns a 81-26-2 mark in the all-time series and has claimed the trophy 34 of 38 times dating back to 1986.