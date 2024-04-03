Syracuse has lost back-to-back games for the first time this season after dropping a heartbreaking 18-17 loss in double-overtime. Here are four takeaways from the loss.

Syracuse gains, and quickly loses, a big lead

Syracuse could do no wrong in the first quarter, as the Orange raced out to an early 7-0 lead. Owen Hiltz and Joey Spallina, mostly absent in a loss to No. 1 Notre Dame on Saturday, had their fingerprints all over the run, combining for three goals and four assists in the initial burst. But things unraveled quickly in the second quarter, as Cornell closed the gap with four unanswered goals of its own. And things didn't get better in the midst of the Big Red run when Syracuse offensive coordinator Pat March was ejected for making contact with an official. Though Syracuse would eventually rebuild a 16-10 lead, the Orange had a nightmarish end of the third and fourth quarter, as Cornell scored with 20 and 10 seconds left to take a lead. It took a miracle goal with 1 second left in regulation to tie the game before CJ Kirst won it in the second overtime.

Improvements at the X

Faceoff specialist Mason Kohn was under the weather leading into the matchup with the Big Red, but rebounded off his dismal performance against Notre Dame. Syracuse was just 9 of 29 at the faceoff X against the Fighting Irish, but was noticeably better against the Big Red, winning 23 of 36 opportunities. Syracuse was particularly dominant in the second quarter, winning 10 of 13 at the X. But during Cornell's big fourth quarter run, they won 5 of 7 chances.

Spallina and Hiltz rebound

Syracuse's two top offensive options were stymied against Notre Dame on Saturday, with Hiltz and Spallina going for a combined nine turnovers compared to just three points. The two starred in Syracuse's early run, and Hiltz finished with 5 points, while Spallina led SU with 7. Better yet, they took care of the ball. Spallina had a clean sheet, while Hiltz only had two turnovers.

Defense gets throttled

Syracuse had not given up more than 14 goals all season, that is, until Cornell hung 18 on what had been a stingy defense to that point. Cornell attackman Michael Long scored seemingly at will, with five goals and four assists. Kirst added five goals and an assist of his own. Overall, Cornell outshot the Orange, 55-42, with goalie Will Mark needing to stop 15 shots.