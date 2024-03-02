Syracuse lacrosse bounced back after their loss to Army to beat the High Point Panthers 19-13 on Saturday afternoon. The Orange earned their fifth victory of the season and will face Johns Hopkins next Saturday in Charlotte as part of the Crown Lacrosse Classic. Here are three takeaways from the win.

Joey Spallina bounced back in a major way

Joey Spallina was held scoreless and only had two points in Wednesday’s loss to Army. He brushed off that game and scored seven times including four points in the first period. He attributed the stellar performance to his mindset. “Whether I had a good game or a bad game I’m going to wake up tomorrow and get back to work,” Spallina said. “I don’t think one game is going to make your season.” High Point head coach Jon Torpey had high praise for the Syracuse star. “I think he’s a generational talent," Torpey said. "He can get into you, get under you and get over you. He can facilitate, he can dodge, he can feed. When you have guys lille [Spallina] down the nets it’s always dangerous.” Spallina finished with nine points. He has 21 goals and 26 assists this year, and he was the catalyst in Syracuse’s success against High Point.

Syracuse’s response to High Point’s run made the difference

Syracuse led 7-1 after the first period, and the game appeared to not look competitive. They fired 15 shots in that period and High Point’s Zack Overend only made one save. But the Orange only scored once in the second period then the Panthers held them scoreless for more than 15 minutes. High Point narrowed the lead to one after a goal from Brayden Mayea made it 9-8. Just as High Point seized all the momentum Owen Hiltz scored three straight goals. “I thought Owen [Hiltz] played well today," Syracuse head coach Gary Gait said. "He scored a couple of big [goals] when we needed it and he moved the ball really well.” The Orange went on a 7-0 run for five minutes in the third quarter to bulk up their lead and ultimately won with relative ease. “It was nice when you challenged the guys to refocus and dial it back up again and they did,” Gait said. “[The team] responded and guys like Owen [Hiltz] and Joey [Spallina] stepped in and made some big plays for us.”

John Mullen played a big game off the bench

Freshman John Mullen saw 18 faceoffs tonight, the most he had all year. He and fifth-year faceoff specialist Mason Kohn had the same amount of faceoffs for the first time this year. Mullen won 11 out his 18 faceoffs as Kohn only won nine. Mullen also scored unassisted in the third period. Mullen and Kohn were dominant in the third period going 11 for 14 on faceoffs. This was a big reason why Syracuse were able to score seven goals in five minutes to win the game. “[Playing Mullen more] was the plan today," Gait said. "We were looking at the numbers and how they’ve been playing and John Mullens has been doing a great job. “We just thought we gotta get him some more time and give him a chance… We’re extremely happy with him and we’ll probably continue like that for a while.” Before today the most faceoffs Mullen has seen was 11 in the win against Utah. He went 4-8 in the loss against Army. On the year, the freshman is 39-60 (65%) on faceoffs while Kohn is 93-147 (63.27%). Whether or not Mullen continues to play more this season, it is certain that Syracuse has a bright spot at faceoff specialist for years to come.