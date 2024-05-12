Syracuse parlayed a big third quarter to its first NCAA tournament win since 2017, knocking off Towson Sunday night 20-15 in first round play in front of an enthusiastic Dome crowd. The victory sends the fourth-seeded Orange (12-5) to the quarterfinal round next Sunday afternoon against the No. 5 seed Denver (12-3) in Towson, Md. Here are three takeaways from the hard-fought victory:

An absolute Orange Crush after halftime.

Obviously, Gary Gait, coaching his first NCAA Tournament game with the SU men's program, was not pleased with his team's overall play after the first half, with the Orange trailing 9-8. SU needed a wake up call from Gait after a couple of offsides penalties and six unforced turnovers caused several missed scoring opportunities, and goalie Will Mark struggled with just four first-half saves in the cage. The 'Cuse responded by promptly reeling off the first nine goals of the second half in an offensive explosion to stun the Tigers and take a commanding 17-9 lead, and never looked back. Statistically, Joey Spallina and Owen Hiltz dazzled up top scoring four goals apiece, with Spallina adding four assists, while Mark bounced back with a strong half finishing with 10 saves. It all adds up to Gait celebrating a victory in his NCAA men's coaching debut.

The one play that stood out in the second half rally.

After Finn Thomson scored his second goal to tie the game 9-9 nearly two minutes into the third quarter, on an ensuing scramble for the ground ball the Tigers scooped it up and in transition came racing towards Mark and the SU goal on a 2-on-1 fast break. It looked like the game would see its ninth scoring change. But defensemen Riley Figueiras situated himself between the two Towson players and perfectly intercepted a close-in pass to thwart the threat, then put the offense into instant motion. In the ensuing transition, and just 38 seconds later, Michael Leo scored a beautiful goal on a speedy rising shot to give the 'Cuse a 10-9 lead, a lead it would not relinquish.



A star-studded lineup awaits in the quarterfinal bracket at Towson.

Incredibly, the quarterfinal doubleheader Sunday afternoon at Unitas Stadium on the Towson campus will feature four programs that have won a combined 28 NCAA championships in the 52 year history of the event. Syracuse (11 titles) and Denver (1) meet in the opener, followed by Johns Hopkins (9) and Virginia (7) in front of what will no doubt will be a sell-out crowd at the 11,198 seat facility. The last time SU and DU met was in the 2013 NCAA semifinals in Philadelphia, the Orange rallying for a 9-8 win scoring with 20 seconds left in the fourth quarter. The 'Cuse has not been to championship weekend since '13, so maybe there's an omen with the Final Four completing a two-year run at Lincoln Financial Field in two weeks. The NCAA men's lacrosse tournament will cap a busy sports weekend in the Baltimore metro area. The current first place Orioles host Seattle for three games at Camden Yards, and Saturday is the annual Preakness horse race at Pimlico, the second leg of the sport's triple crown of races.