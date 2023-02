Syracuse defeated NC State on Tuesday, 75-72. Here are three takeaways from the game:

1. TWO HALVES EQUAL ONE BIG GAME

Jesse Edwards had a very rough start on offense, finishing the first half 0-for-3 from the field and just looking generally uncomfortable against N.C. State’s bulky D.J. Burns, Jr. Edwards did get five points at the foul line and added ten rebounds, but once again looked rushed and out of sorts against a defender simply willing to body him up.

The second half was a different story for the big man, as he got 13 points in the final 13 minutes and change, including connecting on the first three of his career. Chris Bell passed Edwards the ball late in a possession, so he calmly teed up and released a three-pointer with two seconds on the shot clock that sent the Dome into hysterics when it splashed.

Edwards finished with consecutive double-doubles for the first time in nearly a month and now has 11 on the season. His 16 rebounds tied his highest total since the first matchup with Notre Dame on December 3.