Syracuse rallied for a 76-67 win over Florida State on Wednesday night on the road. Here are three takeaways from the game: SHOOTING BLANKS EARLY While the “one field goal in nearly nine minutes” span was the headline grabber, the Syracuse offense was inconsistent throughout the entire first half. The Orange made back-to-back field goal attempts once in the first 17 minutes before a late flurry before halftime. Florida State also had an icy start from long range, missing their first eight threes as they got off to a 1-for-13 start beyond the arc. They, however, righted their ship, knocking down four in a row from long range before missing their last attempt of the half to finish 5-of-18 from three.

The big difference in the first half? Two-point field goal shooting. SU was just 8-of-20 for a 40 percent mark while the Seminoles shot 60 percent 9-for-15, riding Nathan McLeod’s 7-of-8 effort. REBOUNDING AT REBOUNDING Rebounding was a bellwether for the Orange, as they were beaten on the glass in the first half, 22-14. Their improved second half performance was backstopped by 25-12 advantage on the glass, paced by Jesse Edwards grabbing seven caroms and Joe Girard six. A big part of the Seminoles’ early rebounding effort was their slow start shooting from long range. FSU started 1-of-9 from three, but corralled six of those eight misses.



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGlmcmFtZSBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vb3Blbi5zcG90aWZ5LmNvbS9lbWJlZC9l cGlzb2RlLzVKbGFlU2s0aDZRUkN5SFBuU2p1ZUkiIHdpZHRoPSIxMDAlIiBo ZWlnaHQ9IjIzMiIgZnJhbWVCb3JkZXI9IjAiIGFsbG93ZnVsbHNjcmVlbj0i IiBhbGxvdz0iYXV0b3BsYXk7IGNsaXBib2FyZC13cml0ZTsgZW5jcnlwdGVk LW1lZGlhOyBmdWxsc2NyZWVuOyBwaWN0dXJlLWluLXBpY3R1cmUiPjwvaWZy YW1lPgo8YnI+Cgo=

BOUNCE BACK GAME, BOUNCE BACK HALF Girard snapped out of his cold-shooting streak quickly, drilling his first two shots, including a triple on his first attempt. The senior guard also kept the Orange in the game late in the first half, hitting 3-of-4 shots, including two threes, in a two-minute span when Florida State was threatening to open things up. In the previous three games, Girard had nine field goals and three treys. Against Florida State, he had nine buckets, including five from long range. His backcourt mate, Judah Mintz, got on a roll in the final 14 minutes. Mintz went 6-for-7, tallying 14 points, in the final 13:13 of action. Prior to that, the freshman guard had been 0-for-5 from the field. Girard, Mintz, and Edwards combined for 60 points in the game, matching their season-high scoring production from Saturday’s game against Boston College.