The Syracuse Orange welcome the North Carolina Tar Heels to the JMA Wireless Dome on Saturday, Feb. 25 at 3 p.m. (TV: ACC Network). The match will be the ACC opener for both teams. The Orange is coming off a 12-15 loss to Maryland, while North Carolina is 2-1 to start its 2023 campaign. Here's what to watch for in the men's lacrosse matchup:



#1 Will the Face-off Issue Be improved?

The glaring issue for the Orange thus far has been at the face-off X. In three out of four games this season, Syracuse has lost the face-off battle. The struggles were highlighted last Saturday in College Park when the Terps won the battle 24-7 and outshot Syracuse 50-28. In 2022, despite going just 4-11, face-offs were not an issue for the Orange. Thanks to Jakob Phaup, the Orange were second in the ACC and 11th nationally in face-off percentage at 57.8 percent. Phaup graduated and left big shoes to fill. Johnny Richiusa took over the position this season after transferring from Canisius College and has struggled to replicate Phaup's success. He's won just 41.6 percent of his chances at the X this season, and as a result, Syracuse has only outshot its opponents 41.8-40.0 through four games. If Syracuse hopes to open ACC play with a win, they must improve in the face-off circle.

#2: How Will the Young Offense Bounce Back?

Syracuse's offense has been heavily led by young stars so far. Three of their top six point scorers are true-freshman, as the freshman trio of Joey Spallina, Finn Thomson, and Michael Leo have played a large role in the success of the team. Spallina leads the team with 12 goals and 15 points. Thomson scored four goals against Holy Cross, while Leo has scored a goal in three out of four games this season. But in SU's loss against Maryland, the three freshman combined for just three goals. The Orange must see a bounce back effort from these freshman if they hope to beat UNC on Saturday. This happened against Albany and Holy Cross, leading to wins by large margins. If these three are on against the Tar Heels, it's very likely the Orange get a big win.

#3: What Will We See From the Tar Heels?

North Carolina comes into the match with a 2-1 record on the season with wins over Mercer and John Hopkins to open the season and a loss to Ohio State in their last match. Last season, UNC defeated the Orange 14-13, but the Tar Heels lost their three top scorers from last season, including Chris Gray who was the back-to-back ACC Offensive Player of the Year. So what will we see from UNC this year? North Carolina is currently the No. 12 team in the nation according to Inside Lacrosse. The Tar Heels are led offensively by attacker Logan McGovern. The grad student has 10 points through three games thus far. On defense, the Tar Heels have been stingy so far. Through three games, North Carolina has given up just 22 goals, or just 7.33 goals per game. If the Orange hope to win the match, they must breakthrough a defense that has been solid so far this season.