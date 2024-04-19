4 observations from Syracuse Football's 4/18 practice
Overcast skies greeted the Syracuse football team for their penultimate spring practice session.
Here are four observations.
Pound the rock
Throughout his interviews, Fran brown emphasizes his desire to run the football. Today at practice, the players worked on an outside run drill. The quarterback would pitch the ball out to the running back. Then, the wide receiver's job was to create a running lane by making solid blocks.
Routes, Routes, Routes
The receivers and tight ends showcased their routing running skills to the media today. First, the receivers worked on their hitch route. In this route, the receivers had to sprint vertically and quickly turn around and catch the ball. Up next, the tight ends had to run a deep post route. The player would run a deep vertical route in this route and then suddenly break to the right.
Tough Love
Offensive line coach Dale Willams is a new addition to Fran Brown’s coaching staff. He talked to the media today about his process for coaching his group. He described how he is not afraid to sit players down if they are not meeting his standards. “To get better, you need competition, and with that being said, I have to create it,” Willams said.
Recruiting Surge
It is no secret that the recruiting at Syracuse has seen a significant uptick since the new staff has taken over the program. On Thursday, the media heard from the scouting department about how the staff is so effective in convincing players to dawn the orange.
Tony Giovagnoli, a scouting assistant for the team, laid out a few key attributes that this staff has “Passion, energy, urgency,” he said. “It’s been key here with (the) new staff coming in and it’s just been a great environment to work with these individuals.”
----
