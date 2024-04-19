Overcast skies greeted the Syracuse football team for their penultimate spring practice session. Here are four observations.

Pound the rock

Throughout his interviews, Fran brown emphasizes his desire to run the football. Today at practice, the players worked on an outside run drill. The quarterback would pitch the ball out to the running back. Then, the wide receiver's job was to create a running lane by making solid blocks.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLWluc3RhZ3JhbSc+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J2NlbnRlcl9pbnN0YWdyYW0n PjxpZnJhbWUgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3d3dy5pbnN0YWdyYW0uY29tL3JlZWwv QzU2VnQ1eXBHTEEvZW1iZWQvY2FwdGlvbmVkIiBzY3JvbGxpbmc9Im5vIiBz dHlsZT0iYm9yZGVyOiAxcHggc29saWQgbGlnaHRncmF5OyBvdmVyZmxvdzog aGlkZGVuOyB3aWR0aDogMTAwJTsgYXNwZWN0LXJhdGlvOiA0NTUgLyA5NjE7 Ij48L2lmcmFtZT48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Routes, Routes, Routes

The receivers and tight ends showcased their routing running skills to the media today. First, the receivers worked on their hitch route. In this route, the receivers had to sprint vertically and quickly turn around and catch the ball. Up next, the tight ends had to run a deep post route. The player would run a deep vertical route in this route and then suddenly break to the right.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UcmVib3IgUGVuYSAoPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9QZW5hVHJlYm9yP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBQZW5hVHJlYm9y PC9hPikgc2hvd2luZyBzb21lIGNyaXNwIHJvdXRlIHJ1bm5pbmcuIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9pclhJaVBMNW9RIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20v aXJYSWlQTDVvUTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBUaGUgSnVpY2Ugb24gUml2YWxz IChAVGhlSnVpY2VPbmxpbmUpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vVGhlSnVpY2VPbmxpbmUvc3RhdHVzLzE3ODA5NjY1NzI5NzY0ODQ0ODA/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QXByaWwgMTgsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9j a3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3Jp cHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Tough Love

Offensive line coach Dale Willams is a new addition to Fran Brown’s coaching staff. He talked to the media today about his process for coaching his group. He described how he is not afraid to sit players down if they are not meeting his standards. “To get better, you need competition, and with that being said, I have to create it,” Willams said.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7igJxUbyBnZXQgYmV0dGVyLCB5b3UgbmVlZCBjb21wZXRpdGlvbi4g SG93IGRvIEkgY3JlYXRlIGl0PyBJZiB5b3Ugc2NyZXcgdXAsIEnigJltIGdv aW5nIHRvIHB1bGwgeW91IG91dC7igJ0g4oCURGFsZSBXaWxsaWFtcyAoPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9kcndpbGxpYW1zMTMxP3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBkcndpbGxpYW1zMTMxPC9hPikgZGlzY3Vzc2Vz IHRoZSBkZXZlbG9wbWVudCBvZiBoaXMgb2ZmZW5zaXZlIGxpbmUuIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9GanFha2s0endQIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20v RmpxYWtrNHp3UDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBUaGUgSnVpY2Ugb24gUml2YWxz IChAVGhlSnVpY2VPbmxpbmUpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vVGhlSnVpY2VPbmxpbmUvc3RhdHVzLzE3ODEwMTQ1Njg2MTkwODYyMTI/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QXByaWwgMTgsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9j a3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3Jp cHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Recruiting Surge

It is no secret that the recruiting at Syracuse has seen a significant uptick since the new staff has taken over the program. On Thursday, the media heard from the scouting department about how the staff is so effective in convincing players to dawn the orange. Tony Giovagnoli, a scouting assistant for the team, laid out a few key attributes that this staff has “Passion, energy, urgency,” he said. “It’s been key here with (the) new staff coming in and it’s just been a great environment to work with these individuals.”