4 observations from Syracuse's 91-84 loss at Miami

Kyle Cuffe drives to the hoop for the Orange against Miami. (Photo by © Sam Navarro-Imagn Images)

SU’s defense had a long night in Miami, getting gashed for 91 points, the third-highest mark by any Syracuse opponent this season. This is what we saw during the action:

Advertisement

Shooting and missing Star

J.J. Starling had his fifth game of the season taking at least 20 shots from the floor. SU has won three of those games and Starling shot over 45 percent in each of them. In both of the games where the Orange fell short, the junior guard was inefficient, making under 39 percent of his shots from the field. Going a step further, Starling made at least half of his 2-point field goal attempts in each of the Syracuse wins. In the losses, he was just 4-of-12 and 7-of-15 inside the arc.

Easy night at the office

Of the eight players who saw action for Miami, six of them shot at least 40 percent from the field. The sextet combined to make 60.8 percent of their field goal attempts and 10-of-16 3-point tries. Matthew Cleveland’s 32 points were an obvious high point, but this was a pretty wide system failure for the Orange defense. Miami’s 55.4 percent field goal shooting mark is the third-highest allowed by SU this season, beaten by only Clemson and Duke. Their 50.0 percent 3-point shooting effort is the highest a=by any team facing the Orange.

Not sure, Naheem

Eddie Lampkin had a very productive game, but Naheem McLeod showed positively in his 4:35 on the floor, all in the first half. The 7’4” center made his only shot and grabbed four rebounds, two on each end, in his brief time. Lampkin played all but 1:05 of the second half, all coming as a result of offense-defense substitutions late in the contest. Adrian Autry might consider turning to McLeod as a defensive presence for a few possessions to give Lampkin a break when SU has a second half lead, as the Hurricanes only had four points in their six possessions while McLeod was on the floor.

Passing grade

Syracuse matched their second-highest assist total of the year, as seven players handed out a combined 19 assists, led by Lampkin’s six. The high-water mark is 23 assists against Albany, but the Orange also had 19 assists against Colgate and Youngstown State.