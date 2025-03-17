5 takeaways from Syracuse football's 2025 Pro Day

Justin Barron after Syracuse's 2025 Pro Day (Photo by Aidan Tseng/The Juice Online-Rivals)

Syracuse hosted its annual football pro day on Monday. Here are five takeaways from the afternoon.

LeQuint Allen Jr looked really good catching the ball

In a pass-happy league, having a running back that can run routes and catch the ball is important. LeQuint Allen Jr. proved he could be just that on Monday. Allen only did drills where he was running routes and catching the ball. With McCord throwing his way, Allen looked like a natural receiver in both shallow and deeper quotes. Allen lined up out wide and in the backfield running slant, flat and wheel routes. The most impressive part about Allen’s workout was the fluidity in the way he caught the ball. Even in balls thrown over his shoulder or routes ran at full speed, Allen always caught the ball soundly with his hands and didn’t need to use his body.

Marlowe Wax stole the show

With the 40-yard dash being the trademark event at combines and pro days, Marlowe Wax had the most eye-popping run. He didn’t receive a time for a time but his first run had everyone in the crowd especially amped up. Wax looked especially explosive and confirmed he is at 100 percent after getting injured early in the season and playing through it in the later weeks. “He was moving, he looked good,” Justin Barron said. “He had a really good day; I’m proud of him. Coming back from an injury a lot of people doubted him so we feel for him, he’s our brother… He’s the life of the team, you can see that by the way everyone reacted.” Wax said he has been training and talking to fellow alums Zaire Franklin and Ifeatu Melifonwu who’ve been offering him advice during the draft process.

Kyle McCord was solid

Kyle McCord’s workout emphasized throwing from under center and also moving the pocket. McCord threw to Oronde Gadsden II, Allen Jr, Trebor Pena (who wasn’t participating in a pro day), Maximilian Mang and Jackson Meeks in a session led by trainer and former Buffalo Bill Jordan Palmer. McCord eased into the workout nicely starting with shorter throws like curls and flats and then slowly getting to the intermediate throws. His best throw by far was a go ball to Pena down the right sideline which was lofted way downfield and caught in stride. The ball hit the ground less than five times and only once from the pocket. McCord missed Pena twice on deep crossers, one coming off Pena’s hands and one not being close. The other misses were on deep shots that simulated improvisation situations. When asked about what makes him stand out, McCord noted that he has won at every program he’s been with and that his jump from his first to second year as a starter has been unparalleled. "Watch the tape," McCord said. He also noted that his experience transferring to Syracuse simulates what will happen once he’s drafted to the NFL having to learn new faces and a new playbook.

Oronde Gadsden II stood out on the field.

After Wax, Oronde Gadsden II had the most impressive 40 yard dash. ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr had Gadsden ranked at the second best fullback prospect even though Gadsden played mostly out wide for the Orange. Gadsden lined up out wide and on the line even taking a rep from out the backfield during his pro day. Gadsden caught all but one pass thrown his way displaying sticky hands especially near the sidelines, something that fans are accustomed too. The former first team all ACC member caught balls up top and at his back shoulder in the red zone where he should be a threat measuring at 6'5".

It's a new day in Syracuse

Monday marked a couple different milestones for the Orange football program. First of all, it was the day after the new state of the art facility had been unveiled on social media, something the pro days players were excited and slightly envious of. Second, it felt like the end of year 1 and the start of year 2 of the Fran Brown era. Plenty of the key players from the 10-win first season practiced together at the Clifford Ensley Athletic Center in Syracuse gear for the final time and spring ball getting underway with the Spring Game in less than a month. A lot of the former players expressed optimism for the program who face uncertainty at quarterback and a gauntlet of a schedule in 2025. The common message to the new team was listen to Fran Brown and things will be alright. “[Brown is] a lot of fun just to be around,” McCord said. “He just feels like someone you can relate to very easily. Having a guy like that in your corner is something I’m definitely going to value.”