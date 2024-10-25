5 takeaways from Syracuse's 41-13 loss to Pittsburgh

Oct 24, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers defensive lineman Isaiah Neal (97) pressures Syracuse Orange quarterback Kyle McCord (6) during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images (Photo by Barry Reeger-Imagn Images)

Syracuse was throttled by Pittsburgh on Thursday, 41-13. Here are the primary takeaways from the loss.

McCord under consistent duress

With the extra time off last week, the Pitt coaching staff was able to install just about every defensive pass rush scheme known to mankind. Kyle McCord was under duress much of the night as the Panther pressure did not allow him to get into a rhythm on the short passes that had been the backbone of the Syracuse offense to this point of the season. Somehow, the Panthers were only credited with six quarterback hurries and two sacks in the first half. They finished with eight and four, respectively.

Rushing offense goes silent

LeQuint Allen had runs for six, four, eight, eight, four, and four yards. McCord had a scramble for seven. The rest of the rushing offense was 11 yards on 18 carries.

Syracuse's ACC struggles

Syracuse started 2022 at 6-0 and finished 7-6. In 2023, it was a 4-0 start and a 6-7 final record. This season, it is 5-1 and to be determined. Currently in their 12th year of ACC play, the Orange are 30-64 with one winning and two .500 records in conference play.

Stars stay in

Several major contributors were in the game late with the score out of hand, including McCord. Backup running back Yasin Willis was among them until he suffered an ankle injury with under 4:30 to play and had to be helped off the field. It is possible that the coaching staff was trying to rebuild McCord’s confidence and evaluate some of the reserve wide receivers (Jaylan Hornsby and Emanuel Ross caught passes on the same drive), but Willis’ injury made it seem like a questionable decision.

Concerning injury

Oronde Gadsden II left the game in the second quarter and did not return.

