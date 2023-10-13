Friday afternoon’s Media Day activities for the Syracuse men’s basketball team had a decidedly new feel to it. Head coach Adrian Autry noted it was unusual for him to handle the public speaking part of the day and the several new faces on the roster floated around during the free portion following his official remarks. Here are

Optimism is the key word

As often happens due to the event’s lighter, less formal nature, there was a pronounced feeling of optimism in the air. In addition to the fresh start and the natural change that brings, a full roster of healthy players also made it feel like anything is possible. While that informality lends Media Day the feeling of a “vibes only” affair, one word almost echoed off the walls of the practice facility in sharp contrast: competition. Autry mentioned it, as did multiple players.

The goal is the NCAA Tournament

One goal noted by a lot of those players? Making the NCAA Tournament. It makes sense considering not a single player on the roster has appeared in a tourney game, including the incoming transfers. Finding the last Syracuse roster with no players who have appeared in the NCAA Tournament is a long search. In fact, a casual glance at the team’s year-by-year results in an old media guide suggests it last happened under head coach Roy Danforth.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5KdWRhaCBNaW50eiBvbiBleHBlY3RhdGlvbnMgYmV5b25kIGp1c3Qg bWFraW5nIHRoZSB0b3VybmFtZW50IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9z UUxDQUhlU1o2Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vc1FMQ0FIZVNaNjwvYT48L3A+ Jm1kYXNoOyBUaGUgSnVpY2Ugb24gUml2YWxzIChAVGhlSnVpY2VPbmxpbmUp IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVGhlSnVpY2VPbmxpbmUv c3RhdHVzLzE3MTI5Mzc5OTczNzU1MDQ1MDg/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+T2N0b2JlciAxMywgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQg YXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdl dHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2 PgoK

The glue guy is...

Another fairly consensus opinion? Quadir Copeland is the guy who helps blend everyone together, whether returning player or fresh face, as an upbeat talker who is always laughing. Copeland lived up to that reputation at Media Day, walking around to grab selfies with teammates in mid-answer and occasionally offering input on the quality of the questions themselves. After seeing him support his teammates from the bench during his freshman season, it is no surprise Copeland fills that role.

Can't teach height

Obviously, Naheem McLeod sticks out due to his height, listed at 7’4”. But, seeing him stand next to other centers on the team, or standing over them, actually, drives home the difference.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGlmcmFtZSBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vb3Blbi5zcG90aWZ5LmNvbS9lbWJlZC9l cGlzb2RlLzFYajk3M1pwYTV5WHFQQXVwNE9XZW8iIHdpZHRoPSIxMDAlIiBo ZWlnaHQ9IjIzMiIgZnJhbWVCb3JkZXI9IjAiIGFsbG93ZnVsbHNjcmVlbj0i IiBhbGxvdz0iYXV0b3BsYXk7IGNsaXBib2FyZC13cml0ZTsgZW5jcnlwdGVk LW1lZGlhOyBmdWxsc2NyZWVuOyBwaWN0dXJlLWluLXBpY3R1cmUiPjwvaWZy YW1lPgo8YnI+Cgo=

Mintz emerges as the leader

While not the physically biggest player on the roster, Judah Mintz will play a larger role on this team… as a leader. The sophomore guard noted that the biggest thing he learned during the NBA draft process is that he needs to use his voice more, as his role as a guard and leader ask for it.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5KdWRhaCBNaW50eiBvbiBoaXMgZGVjaXNpb24gbWFraW5nIHByb2Nl c3MgdGhpcyBvZmZzZWFzb24uIDxicj48YnI+4oCcSSB3YXMgcmVhbGx5IGp1 c3QgdHJ5aW5nIHRvIG1ha2UgaXQgdG8gdGhlIE5CQSwgdGhhdOKAmXMgaXQu 4oCdIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9RMW5OeEpmNmhnIj5waWMudHdp dHRlci5jb20vUTFuTnhKZjZoZzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBUaGUgSnVpY2Ug b24gUml2YWxzIChAVGhlSnVpY2VPbmxpbmUpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vVGhlSnVpY2VPbmxpbmUvc3RhdHVzLzE3MTI5MzgyMjI1 OTcxMjgyNDg/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+T2N0b2JlciAxMywgMjAy MzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczov L3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0 Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

A familiar face remains in the building

Jim Boeheim was in the building for Media Day, as well. The former coach, however, was in his modest new office that is part of the newly-opened athletic facilities, not part of the Melo Center for the official activities. It seems odd that he occupies a tight little space in a connecting hallway, not the big, windowed office overlooking the Melo Center practice courts.