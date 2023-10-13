6 quick hits from Syracuse basketball's 2023 media day
Friday afternoon’s Media Day activities for the Syracuse men’s basketball team had a decidedly new feel to it.
Head coach Adrian Autry noted it was unusual for him to handle the public speaking part of the day and the several new faces on the roster floated around during the free portion following his official remarks.
Here are
Optimism is the key word
As often happens due to the event’s lighter, less formal nature, there was a pronounced feeling of optimism in the air. In addition to the fresh start and the natural change that brings, a full roster of healthy players also made it feel like anything is possible.
While that informality lends Media Day the feeling of a “vibes only” affair, one word almost echoed off the walls of the practice facility in sharp contrast: competition. Autry mentioned it, as did multiple players.
The goal is the NCAA Tournament
One goal noted by a lot of those players? Making the NCAA Tournament. It makes sense considering not a single player on the roster has appeared in a tourney game, including the incoming transfers. Finding the last Syracuse roster with no players who have appeared in the NCAA Tournament is a long search. In fact, a casual glance at the team’s year-by-year results in an old media guide suggests it last happened under head coach Roy Danforth.
The glue guy is...
Another fairly consensus opinion? Quadir Copeland is the guy who helps blend everyone together, whether returning player or fresh face, as an upbeat talker who is always laughing.
Copeland lived up to that reputation at Media Day, walking around to grab selfies with teammates in mid-answer and occasionally offering input on the quality of the questions themselves.
After seeing him support his teammates from the bench during his freshman season, it is no surprise Copeland fills that role.
Can't teach height
Obviously, Naheem McLeod sticks out due to his height, listed at 7’4”. But, seeing him stand next to other centers on the team, or standing over them, actually, drives home the difference.
Mintz emerges as the leader
While not the physically biggest player on the roster, Judah Mintz will play a larger role on this team… as a leader.
The sophomore guard noted that the biggest thing he learned during the NBA draft process is that he needs to use his voice more, as his role as a guard and leader ask for it.
A familiar face remains in the building
Jim Boeheim was in the building for Media Day, as well. The former coach, however, was in his modest new office that is part of the newly-opened athletic facilities, not part of the Melo Center for the official activities.
It seems odd that he occupies a tight little space in a connecting hallway, not the big, windowed office overlooking the Melo Center practice courts.
