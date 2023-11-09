Syracuse rallied in the second half for an 89-77 win over Canisius on Wednesday evening at the JMA Wireless Dome. Here are the key takeaways from the matchup.

Syracuse stays inside

With two guards who can effectively drive to either score or set up teammates, the Orange have relied on their shooting inside the arc a lot through two games. While they made half their attempts inside the arc in their opener against New Hampshire, SU went ham on Wednesday night, dropping 28-of-46 two-point field goals. Syracuse started 9-of-14 inside, all in the restricted area, and finished 13-for-23 in the first half. They ramped up their effort after halftime even more, knocking down 15-of-23 two-pointers in the second half to finish at 28-of-46 (60.9 percent) in the game.

Mintz goes wild

In addition to his second half outburst, Judah Mintz had a big offensive spurt in the first half, triggering an offensive push in a span of four possessions late in first half. The point guard drained a triple to start the offense moving, then got free for a dunk off a backdoor cut and pretty pass from Maliq Brown. He closed the span by feeding Justin Taylor in left corner for 3-pointer to push the lead to 32-22, the largest gap to that point.

McLeod makes his presence felt

Something that bears watching is opponents’ field goal percentage allowed with Naheem McLeod on and off the floor, specifically their 3-point percentage. McLeod’s size is a deterrent inside, as evidenced by his five blocked shots, but it also allows teammates to defend aggressively on the perimeter. During McLeod’s 13:12 on the floor in the first half, Canisius shot just 1-of-7 from deep, but went 1-of-2 when he was out of the game. In the second half, McLeod played the first 5:10 and the Golden Griffins missed their lone shot from deep in that time. He did return for one defensive possession near garbage time in which the Golden Griffins knocked down a long three.

Brown quietly, and effectively, does his job

Maliq Brown had his usual effort, going unnoticed while making all three of his shots, grabbing four boards, coming up with four steals, and blocking a shot. Brown was the only reserve center to play in the game as just eight players saw action.

Williams still suspended

Benny Williams remained suspended and did not play in the game. He has now been suspended for SU's final exhibition game, its opener against New Hampshire, and tonight. No timetable has been communicated for his return.

What's next

The Orange will look to snap a two-game losing streak in their series against Colgate on Tuesday. The Raiders (1-0) edged Brown in their season-opening contest Monday night as Braeden Smith, Nicolas Louis-Jacques, and Keegan Records combined for 46 points.

