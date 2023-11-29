Syracuse announced it was hiring Georgia defensive backs coach Fran Brown to be its head coach on Tuesday. We spoke with seven recruits to get their reactions to the news from Central New York.

Advertisement

"I think this might be a great era for Syracuse. Even if it’s just because he’s the best recruiter in the nation." READ THE JUICE ONLINE'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH RILEY WINGATE

"I think it's a great hire for the program. He's one of the best DB coaches in the nation and also wants what's best for his players." READ THE JUICE ONLINE'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH MATT SIEG

"It looks like he's an excellent coach and I'm really excited that he's about building relationships with his players, which is really important to me and the school I end up choosing." READ THE JUICE ONLINE'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH JAXON PYATT

"This is great for the program. Can't wait to see how everything turns out. Coach Brown is a very straight forward guy and will definitely light some fire in the program." READ THE JUICE ONLINE'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH JAYDEN LOFTIN

"I met coach Fran a couple of times when he was coaching at Rutgers. He’s a great coach, really knows the game. I played against his son when he played at Lenape HS. I think coach Fran will do great things at Syracuse." READ THE JUICE ONLINE'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH JOSEPH ZAMOT

"I think he will be a great aspect to the Syracuse community. He will lead the program in a very positive way and end up making a great impact on Syracuse." READ THE JUICE ONLINE'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH TERRELL MITCHELL

“Great hire for the Orangemen. Coach Brown is one of the top recruiters in the country. He has ties back to the area, coached at big time programs with Coach Rhule and Coach Smart. He will definitely build relationships with staff and recruits to keep the program moving forward.” READ THE JUICE ONLINE'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH GAVIN MARSHALEK

"That is huge for Syracuse and excited to see what the future holds with the program." READ THE JUICE ONLINE'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH DWAYNE KELLY

I think it’s awesome. He’s a 2x national champion db coach from the sec. I feel he’s gonna bring a different type of game to the Acc. Yea, that’ll be some great news for the team & university going into the new year. READ THE JUICE ONLINE'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH SA'NIR BROOKS

"I have friends that are current DBs on the Georgia roster. They have nothing but good things to say about him. I look forward to meeting him." READ THE JUICE ONLINE'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH ANDRE JACKSON