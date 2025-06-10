8 recruits react to their Syracuse official visits

In a critical recruiting weekend for Syracuse, the Orange hosted a large group of official visitors. Seven of them sounded off on their OVs below.

"It was a surreal feeling being inside an amazing place like that."

"The Syracuse visit was all love."

"The best part of the trip was how they talked about what Cuse was about."

"The atmosphere of being in that stadium is something I never experience before."

"Cuse is still high in my recruitment."

"It was great. Just being with the staff and team the whole weekend getting to know more from everybody."

"It was great. Felt like I was visiting family for the weekend."

"I had a great time hanging out with the coaches, my future teammates and their families."

----

Chat about this story and all things Syracuse and Syracuse recruiting on our premium message board, Cuse Classified!

Follow us on Twitter @TheJuiceOnline, like us on Facebook, follow us on Instagram @SUJuiceOnline and listen to our podcast.

Tips/questions/concerns? E-mail Recruiting Analyst Charles Kang here.

Not a subscriber to The Juice Online? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.