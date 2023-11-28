Syracuse defeated LSU in the ACC-SEC Challenge on Tuesday night, 80-57. Here are the key takeaways from the win.

Mintz's highlight reel moment

Advertisement

Mintz highlighted his big night with a couple highlights late in the first half. He zipped an underhanded pass on a line for a Brown dunk, then hammered home a one-handed dunk for and and-one a couple possessions later.

McLeod has fast start

Naheem McLeod had a strong start, posting six points, four rebounds, two blocks in 7:03 during his first stint on the floor. After that, he did not do much on the stat sheet, adding just a rebound and a blocked shot as he finished with just over 19 minutes of play. While not particularly productive in that time, McLeod’s lack of second half playing time was not entirely his fault. Maliq Brown had five points and six rebounds while going almost the rest of the way at center for the Orange.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLWluc3RhZ3JhbSc+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J2NlbnRlcl9pbnN0YWdyYW0n PjxpZnJhbWUgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3d3dy5pbnN0YWdyYW0uY29tL3AvQzBO dDFDa0xBZmMvZW1iZWQvY2FwdGlvbmVkIiBzY3JvbGxpbmc9Im5vIiBzdHls ZT0iYm9yZGVyOiAxcHggc29saWQgbGlnaHRncmF5OyBvdmVyZmxvdzogaGlk ZGVuOyB3aWR0aDogMTAwJTsgYXNwZWN0LXJhdGlvOiA0NTYgLyA5NDg7Ij48 L2lmcmFtZT48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

3-point shooting a plus

SU carried their strong 3-point shooting home from their last game against Chaminade. After hitting 40 percent (12-of-30) against the host team in the Maui Invitational, Syracuse turned things up with an 11-for-21 effort against LSU, including hitting 8-of-12 from deep in blowing open the game in the second half. Chris Bell led the way from beyond the arc as he blistered the net by hitting three times from long distance in an 80-second span in the second half. Bell added two more before the game ended to tie his personal high of six 3’s, which he set against Colgate earlier this season.

But 2-point shooting was a minus

The flip side of that excellent perimeter marksmanship is SU struggled inside the arc. Prior to the Tigers, only Tennessee had kept Syracuse under 50 percent on two-point field goals at 37.5 percent. On Tuesday night, the Orange made just one-third of their shots inside the arc, as only Mintz and Brown made at least half their two-point attempts.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLWluc3RhZ3JhbSc+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J2NlbnRlcl9pbnN0YWdyYW0n PjxpZnJhbWUgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3d3dy5pbnN0YWdyYW0uY29tL3AvQzBO eVBXaXJLUnAvZW1iZWQvY2FwdGlvbmVkIiBzY3JvbGxpbmc9Im5vIiBzdHls ZT0iYm9yZGVyOiAxcHggc29saWQgbGlnaHRncmF5OyBvdmVyZmxvdzogaGlk ZGVuOyB3aWR0aDogMTAwJTsgYXNwZWN0LXJhdGlvOiA0NTYgLyA5NjY7Ij48 L2lmcmFtZT48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

JJ Starling's no good, terrible, very bad night

J.J. Starling had a rough night, missing all six of his field goal attempts while committing three turnovers. His 3-point shooting has been a struggle all season and he stands 1-for-18 at this point.

Syracuse forces TOs

While the Orange defense has been up-and-down to this point, they have excelled at forcing turnovers. They squeezed 19 miscues out of the Tigers, bringing their season average to 16.1 turnovers per game. That effort should have them pretty close to the top 50 nationally in defensive turnover rate.

What's Next

SU will open the conference portion of their schedule on Saturday when they travel to Virginia. The Cavaliers (5-1) will host Texas A&M in their ACC/SEC Challenge game Wednesday night before welcoming the Orange. Point Guard Reece Beekman leads Virginia in scoring (11.8 points/game), assists (5.8/game), and steals (2.8/game). Ryan Dunn averages 10.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 2.5 blocks per outing. Saturday’s matinee will get underway at 12:00pm Eastern with ESPN2 again handling television responsibilities.