7 takeaways from Syracuse's 80-68 win over Georgetown
Syracuse won the latest chapter in its long-running rivalry with Georgetown on Saturday, 80-68. Here are the key takeaways from the win.
Defense turns to offense
The first five turnovers forced by the Orange were all steals triggering an early 8-0 SU advantage in fast break points. SU’s defense remained sticky-fingered until the break, collecting steals on each of the Hoyas’ seven first half turnovers. They wrapped the game with a dozen swipes and a 20-2 advantage in fast break points.
Mintz gets to the line...
Judah Mintz made 15 of the team’s 23 trips to the free throw line, continuing a season-long trend. Mintz, who now has 90 free throw attempts on the season, has attempted just over half of the team team’s 179 foul shots.
If free throws mattered as much as some would have you think, the Syracuse coaching staff would likely encourage other players to pursue them.
... and also fouls out.
On the other side of the foul coin, Mintz fouled out with two whistles coming from making contact to blunt Georgetown fast break opportunities.
Last season, Mintz fouled out in a close loss to North Carolina after using a “giveaway foul” late in the first half and another to stop the clock late in the game.
There needs to be a bit more discretion in how he dispenses his five fouls because his value is too great to the team.
Copeland makes his mark
This game was an example of how Quadir Copeland is capable of providing so much to Syracuse. He had ten second half points on 5-of-6 shooting while also grabbing three boards and providing tenacious defense.
That last part might be the most important, as he is capable at pestering any opponent playing between the one and three.
Copeland should lean into his defensive abilities while working on the consistency of the other facets of his game.
A Hima sighting
Mounir Hima surfaced after being in the witness protection program most of the season. Hima had only played 2:45 against Gonzaga prior to facing Georgetown, when he grabbed a pair of offensive rebounds and scored on a putback in the final 1:50 of the first half.
Those efforts helped nudge Naheem McLeod, whom head coach Adrian Autry noted postgame had some foot irritation, from the second half rotation, as Maliq Brown started after halftime and Hima played 7:15 off the pine.
There is no reason to expect a lasting effect on the rotation going forward.
Taylor contributes on the glass
While he struggled with his shot, Justin Taylor’s consistent effort on defense and the glass will keep him on the floor.
He went just 1-for-7 from the field, but the Orange’s undersized power forward (remember when it was mentioned Taylor would play down at guard before the season?) snapped up a team-leading six defensive boards, including four after halftime.
What's next
The Orange will venture to Sioux Falls, S.D. for a neutral-site contest against Oregon next Sunday, December 17. The Ducks (5-2) will host Texas-El Paso late this Saturday evening and California Baptist on Tuesday before facing SU.
Oregon has lost their top two scorers, both centers, to injury, but still have seven guards averaging at least 7.9 points per game. That perimeter-heavy roster shoots over 39 percent from 3-point range and its top scorer is Jermaine Cousinard at 12.9 points per game. Jackson Shelstad, Keeshawn Barthelemy, Jesse Zarzuela, and Brennan Rigsby also average in double figures.
Syracuse and Oregon will tip off at 1:00pm Eastern on the 17th, with the game being televised by the CBS Sports Network.
