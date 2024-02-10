Syracuse was downed by Clemson on Saturday, 77-68, in Joe Girard's return to Central New York. Here are the key takeaways from the loss.

Turnovers are nice, but...

Forcing 21 turnovers is great, but unless they do it on literally almost every possession, it truly does not matter how many turnovers Syracuse forces when they get beaten on the glass and give up easy looks the way they do. They don’t generate second chances on offense and they don’t end opponent possessions by simply rebounding the ball. The Orange also allowed Clemson to make 14 of their last 19 shots of the game, including seven layups and three dunks. Clemson only had seven offensive boards, but still posted a 30.4 percent offensive rebounding rate and turned them into 11 second chance points. The Orange had eight offensive boards, but just a 19.0 percent offensive rebounding rate, and converted those chances into just seven points. In the first half, the Orange had 11 total rebounds. For Clemson, Jack Clark had seven, P.J. Hall six, and Ian Schieffelin five, the latter despite missing 5:10 of action after taking a spill.

Syracuse goes cold in the first half

The Orange had a shooting streak of 2-for-19 in the first half. Guards Judah Mintz (1-of-7) and J.J. Starling (0-for-4) struggled in that span. Mintz’s normal ability to draw fouls was missing in the opening half, as well, and the team earned zero free throws while drawing only two Tiger fouls in the half. Mintz finished with two free throw attempts that came with 1:39 remaining in the game. 19 seconds after checking into the game for the first time, Quadir Copeland shot a 3-pointer on his first possession on the floor. Copeland is now shooting 7-for-29 (24.1 percent) from 3-point range.

Carey's absence leaves SU thin

Prior to the game, the basketball program announced Peter Carey would miss the game with an upper body injury suffered in practice on Friday. As a result, Mounir Hima logged of 3:33 playing time in his place as Maliq Brown’s backup, all in the first half. Brown committed his fourth foul of the game with 4:01 to play. Clemson’s P.J. Hall made one of two foul shots to give the Tigers a 60-58 lead. With Brown trying to avoid fouling out on the first two, four of Clemson’s final five field goals were lay-ups.

Cuffe gets second straight DNP-CD

Kyle Cuffe Jr. did not play for the second straight game. Mintz has played 70 minutes and Starling 76 in that time, not much more than their respective season averages, with Copeland picking up the loose change.

Bell's shooting not enough

This marks the first time in eight games where SU has lost when Chris Bell has made at least four 3-pointers. Bell also has played 70 minutes in the last two outings, setting a high-water mark for him in back-to-back games.

Taylor can't get space

Other than his ten points in a 6:43 span in the second half against Wake Forest, Justin Taylor has eight points in the last seven games. Please, if you see him on campus, set a screen for him to create some space, no matter where you are.

What's next

Tuesday night, Syracuse (15-9, 6-7 ACC) will put a bow on this three-game homestand when they close their season series against #3 North Carolina. The Tar Heels (19-5, 11-2) have split their last four games, but edged Miami on the road Saturday, 75-72. UNC rolled in the first contest with the Orange in Chapel Hill, 103-67, as seven players scored at least nine points for the Heels in the blowout. Judah Mintz had 21 points to pace SU in the first meeting while Quadir Copeland added 16 points off the bench. North Carolina’s R.J. Davis was right on his team-leading scoring average of 21.5 points per game in the first matchup against SU with a game-high 22 points, hitting four of his team-leading 75 3-pointers in the contest. Armando Bacot and Harrison Ingram, who combine for almost 27 points and 19 rebounds per outing, each had a double-double in the first meeting. Bacot went for 16 points and 11 boards while Ingram had 11 points and ten rebounds. Tuesday evening’s tip-off between the Tar Heels and the Orange is set for 7:00pm Eastern and the game will be televised by ESPN.