Syracuse defeated Oregon on Sunday, 83-63, in a neutral site game in South Dakota. Here are some key takeaways from the win.

Confusion on the 3

The presence of three different arcs on the floor created a problem early. Most players on both teams were treating the NBA 3-point line as if it was in use for this game. The squads combined to miss their first seven attempts from the 3-point line and shot a combined 6-of-27 in the half with most hoists coming from beyond the deepest line and ending up correspondingly short. SU was 3-for-9 in the opening half while Oregon was 3-of-18, including missing nine straight over a span of 10+ minutes. Both teams went away from the long-distance offense in the second session, combining for three attempts from beyond the arc before the under-12 media time out.

Copeland was a Swiss knife

Quadir Copeland used his diverse skill set to disassemble the Oregon zone on possession after possession after halftime. After the Ducks pulled back from their full-court press, Copeland set up shop at the free throw line and dissected their zone defense. In the second half alone, Copeland rolled up 13 points, five rebounds, and four assists.

Williams sees minutes again

Benny Williams showed in the first half the full package of why he is a tantalizing talent and also a maddening player. His off-the-charts athleticism was on display with a pair of high-flying dunks and he showed a great feel by shoveling a close-range pass for an assist to Maliq Brown, but he also committed an absolutely needless foul on defense and added two turnovers.

Syracuse shoots well inside the arc

The Orange shot 25-for-40 on two-point field goals in the game, the second straight time they made at least 60 percent of their attempts inside the arc. Their 62.5 percent shooting mark on those shots is their second-best effort of the season, trailing only their work against Chaminade (66.7 percent).

Most SU players shot well

Of the nine players to see action for Syracuse, only three shot under 45 percent from the field. Starters Chris Bell, Naheem McLeod, and Justin Taylor each had three field goal attempts and Taylor was the only one to connect even once.

McLeod does other things besides score

While McLeod was held scoreless in his 14:39 of play, he did snag eight rebounds, including four on the offensive glass.

Cuffe rescues Syracuse in first half

While he did not see much action after his first half scoring flurry, Kyle Cuffe Jr.’s contributions were invaluable. When Cuffe entered the fray, SU was 1-of-9 from the field, but his eight points helped turn a 12-4 deficit into a 17-15 lead.

What's next

Syracuse returns to the JMA Wireless Dome on Thursday night to close the non-conference portion of their schedule when they host Niagara. The Purple Eagles have won their last two games to get to 3-6 on the season and will play at Binghamton on Tuesday night before meeting the Orange. Ahmad Henderson II leads Niagara in scoring at 14.3 points per game and also tops the squad with 14 threes made on the season. Three other players average at least nine points per contest for the Purple Eagles, as Yaw Obeng-Mensah, Braxton Bayless, and Harlan Obioha combine for just under 30 points per game. As a reminder, the tip time of the Syracuse-Niagara game has been moved up to accommodate Orange fans who also want to watch the football team play South Florida in the Boca Raton Bowl later that evening (8:00pm Eastern kickoff on ESPN). The basketball game is set for a 5:00pm Eastern start and the game will be available online through ACC Network Extra.