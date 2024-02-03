Saturday night, Syracuse was run out of the gym by Wake Forest, 99-70. Here are the key takeaways from the loss.

Concerns about spirit mount

This team looks like a rudderless ship and needs to re-establish an identity. Early in the season, the party line was “they didn’t give up.” Now, they look almost completely disinterested as soon as things turn against them. And that happens a lot, as seven of the team’s eight losses have been blowouts of at least 16 points.

Benny's frustration

Benny Williams was issued a technical foul late in the first half after he threw the ball out of bounds and not to an official after a foul was called on Quadir Copeland. Head coach Adrian Autry lifted both players from the game and Williams hit Autry’s shoulder with his own while passing by him on the way to the bench. The contact looked much more intentional than accidental on the television broadcast.

NCAA hopes extinguished

Stop talking about the NCAA Tournament and this team. Before this game, T-Rank gave the Orange a 1.4 percent chance at getting an at-large bid and their last team in with an at-large berth was listed with a 38.6 percent chance of doing so. T-Rank, however, did give them a 1.7 percent chance at winning the ACC Tournament. Right now, this team does not really look capable of winning four of their remaining nine ACC games this season, let alone four in as many days in the conference tournament.

Man defense produces similar results to zone

The 2022-2023 SU team playing zone defense gave up 72.9 points per game on 42.9 percent field goal shooting. The 2022-2023 team playing primarily man-to-man is giving up 73.6 points per game on 44.1 percent field goal shooting.

Taylor bounces back

Justin Taylor had a rough first half, missing all five of his shots, including four 3-pointers, and struggling on defense against Wake’s 6’10” Andrew Carr. He did, however, bounce back on offense with a 4-for-5 mark in the second half, including knocking down 2-of-3 from behind the arc. With the team working at trying to get him going, Taylor had more than five field goal attempts for the first time since January 10 against Boston College.

Things go from bad to worse

While no one from SU was covering themselves in glory on the offensive end, a couple bench contributors exhibited bad shot selection almost from the moment they checked in. After checking in early for Taylor, Williams’ first attempt was a jump shot while standing on the 3-point line, then he hoisted an actual 3 a couple minutes later. In the first four possessions he was on the floor, Copeland put up a spinning 10-footer in the paint and a stepback 3-pointer. The latter earned him an instant hook when it missed everything.

Inside the arc shots fall for a stretch

Somehow, while the Orange were getting run out of the gym in the second half, they made nine straight shots inside the arc. The first one cut the Wake lead to 44-30. The last made it 81-59. In addition to making their first nine 2-point shots of the second half, Judah Mintz also hit a mid-range jumper to end the first session, making that run ten straight makes inside the arc. Outside of that stretch, Syracuse shot 8-of 25 on 2-pointers. Of their 18-of-35 shooting on 2-point field goals, the Orange finished 12-of-16 on dunks and layups… and 6-of-19 everywhere else inside the arc.

What's next

Syracuse (14-6, 5-4 ACC) returns home for another three-game homestand, this one starting Wednesday when they host Louisville. The Cardinals (7-15, 2-9) have struggled mightily for the second straight season, as they stand last in the conference, but they snapped a six-game losing streak by picking up a 101-92 win at Florida State Saturday night. The Cards entered Saturday’s contest with four active players averaging double figures in scoring, led by Mike James at 13.4 points per game and Tre White at 13.1. Skyy Clark, who missed the game against FSU, chips in with 12.8 points per outing and a team-leading 29 3’s on the season while Brandon Huntley-Hatfield posts 10.8 points and a team-high 8.6 rebounds per contest. Louisville’s struggles on both ends of the court. Their defense, which is in last place in the ACC in both points and field goal percentage allowed while standing 14th in 3-point percentage. The Cards’ offense does not fare much better, ranking 13th in both scoring and field goal percentage and 14th in 3-point percentage. Wednesday’s 7:00pm Eastern tip-off between the Orange and the Cardinals will be televised by the ACC Network.