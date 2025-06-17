9 recruits react to their Syracuse official visits (6/17/25)

Syracuse hosted over a dozen recruits for official visits over the past weekend. What did they think of their OVs? We caught up with six of them for their thoughts.

"It was great. Felt amazing being back home. I talked to the coordinators and coaches on both sides of the ball discussing how they’ll use me on each side of the ball and how I’ll get a chance to really early." READ THE JUICE ONLINE'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH ESHAWN SUTTON

"It was great. Favorite part was meeting with Coach Fran and some of the other recruits at his house." READ THE JUICE ONLINE'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH BJ GARRETT

"My OV was great. My favorite parts was connecting with the current players and hanging out with the other commits, but mostly when we ate dinner and the coaches introduced themselves and talked about their fun facts." READ THE JUICE ONLINE'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH JOJO WHITE

"I really enjoyed sitting down with Coach Fran, Coach Brumfield, Coach Coale, and Coach Marc. They made the visit special with photos, explaining scheme, and making me feel like I had family in Syracuse." READ THE JUICE ONLINE'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH JIMMY GREGG

"My visit was great. I enjoyed every bit of it. Definitely something special is being built at Syracuse." READ THE JUICE ONLINE'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH JUDE OKELEKE

"The best parts of my trip were getting to learn the culture. It's a great culture. Getting the tour on campus and I loved the facilities.” READ THE JUICE ONLINE’S FULL INTERVIEW WITH CARTER BASHIR

"It made me take Syracuse even more seriously as a place where I could see myself growing both as a player and a person." READ THE JUICE ONLINE’S FULL INTERVIEW WITH KORDAE HOUSTON

"Best parts of the trip was the photo shoot in the uniform and hanging out with my hosts and the other recruits.” READ THE JUICE ONLINE’S FULL INTERVIEW WITH MICHAEL AHOUA

“Best part I would say is building a connection with the other recruits and just seeing my mom and brother happy.” READ THE JUICE ONLINE’S FULL INTERVIEW WITH JAVEION COOPER