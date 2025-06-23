A new home for The Juice Online starting July 1, 2025

Since the news broke in May that On3 Media was acquiring Rivals.com from Yahoo! Sports, we have been busy exploring all options that would best fit the direction we want to take The Juice Online moving forward.

After several weeks of discussions, we are happy to announce that commencing July 1, 2025, The Juice Online will take over as the publisher of the Syracuse team site under the Sports Illustrated banner at ON SI (formally Fan Nation) - https://www.si.com/college/syracuse.

Approaching our 15-year online anniversary, the staff at TJO is incredibly excited about the opportunity to continue to write about the Orange football, basketball, and lacrosse teams, and provide constant updates on ‘Cuse recruiting for one of the most iconic sports media name brands in the world.

We look forward to collaborating with the ON SI digital team at Minute Media, to help produce a robust website and podcasts that will be required consumption for Orange Nation.

We also want to thank the staff at Rivals.com for all their help the last two years plus. We took over the Rivals Syracuse site on February 14, 2023, and are proud of the work our staff produced and the extensive recruiting coverage we provided for SU fans.

Rivals.com has indicated to us that current Rivals subscriptions are to be converted into On3 subscriptions.